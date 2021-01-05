JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Ganguly will continue to be our brand ambassador: Adani Wilmar Dy CEO
Business Standard

UK PM Johnson cancels India visit, citing need to oversee virus response

This comes amid a surge in cases in the UK due to the rapid spread of the mutant coronavirus strain

Topics
Boris Johnson | Britain

Reuters 

Boris Johnson
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson | File photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday cancelled a planned trip to India later this month, citing the need to oversee the pandemic response at home.

“The prime minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

“In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the prime minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus.”

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, January 05 2021. 17:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.