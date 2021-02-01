Farmers' protest: Court to pass order on journalist's bail plea on Feb 2

-
A Delhi court will pass order on Tuesday on the bail application of freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was arrested by Delhi Police from Singhu border protest site.
Punia was arrested by police in an FIR registered under various sections including 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of IPC.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba reserved the order for Tuesday after hearing arguments from the accused as well the public prosecutor.
Advocate Akram Khan, appearing for Punia, told the court that the accused was merely carrying out his journalistic duties.
Delhi Police sought dismissal of bail application, saying he may again indulge in instigating the protestors and create nuisance at the protest site.
