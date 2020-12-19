- J-K DDC elections LIVE: Last-phase polling in 28 constituencies today
Farmers' protest LIVE: Ready to talk, says PM Modi as protests continue
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 24: Government ready 'with our heads bowed, our hands folded' to allay any concerns over farms laws, says PM Modi . Stay tuned for latest updates on farmers' protest.
Veteran Indian Army Ex-Servicemen joins farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 24: Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, continue to protest at Delhi borders as formal talks between the government and representatives of farmers' unions remains deadlocked with protesting agriculturalists refusing to accept anything less than a repeal of the newly enacted laws.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the farm laws were not brought overnight and even opposition parties advocated such laws but are criticising these reforms now as they are upset because Modi has done it, and said the government was ready "with our heads bowed, our hands folded, with humility" to allay any concerns over the issue.
The Prime Minister's fresh overtures came during an address to farmers of Madhya Pradesh even as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed hope of resolvingthe issue of protesting farmers before the new year.
Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in convening the Winter Session of Parliament at the earliest, saying its cancellation on the excuse of Covid-19 was "indigestible" as the three farm laws were passed when the pandemic was at its peak.
In his letter to the President, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said Parliament must meet immediately as "a national priority".
Stay tuned for farmers' protest LIVE UPDATES
