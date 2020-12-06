Farmers protest: NCP supports 'Bharat bandh' called by farmers on Dec 8

The on Sunday joined other



opposition parties in extending support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 11 days demanding repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

Maharashtra unit president Jayant Patil said in a statement that the party workers will join the Tuesday shutdown in protest against passing of the agri laws by Parliament without holding discussions.

"The ongoing talks between farmers and the Centre have failed due to which farmers' organisations have given a call for a on December 8. The Maharashtra will support the bandh," Patil stated.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 over the ongoing farmers' protests.

The NCP had staged a walk-out in the Rajya Sabha when the three farm bills were introduced in September during the Parliament's monsoon session.

The representatives of thousands of agitating farmers, who are sitting on various borders of the capital since November 26, have said their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 would be observed with full force.