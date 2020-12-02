Farmers' protest over Central govt's new agri laws enters seventh day

-
The farmers' protest against the three agricultural sector laws passed by the central government in the last monsoon session entered seventh day on Wednesday with demonstrations on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi, besides the border areas.
Yesterday night, the Union government held a meeting with the representatives of the protesting farmers and offered to set up a committee to look into their demands, which they rejected.
After the meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, however, said that the discussion was "good" and the fourth round of talks will be held on December 3.
"We wanted a small group to be constituted but farmers' leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone; we do not have a problem with it," the minister said.
The government also gave a detailed presentation to the farmers' leaders on the Minimum Support Price and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act during the meeting, appealing to them to suspend their protest.
Meanwhile, farmers from Gwalior rural area of Madhya Pradesh said yesterday that they will march towards Delhi to join the ongoing agitation on Wednesday.
Thousands of farmers reached Delhi on November 27 and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest against the three farms laws.
The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
