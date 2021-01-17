Farmers seeks police commissioner's nod to protest at Ramlila Maidan

A farmers' union has written to the Commissioner SN Shrivastava seeking permission to hold the farmers' agitation at in the capital.

The application was filed by Dr AP Singh, a lawyer on behalf of the farmer union--Bhartiya Kisan Union Lokshakti (BKUL)--before the commissioner for immediate direction to hold or continue agitation in in Delhi.

The lawyer, Dr Singh had filed the application before the commissioner, after the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde asked farmer unions to write to Delhi Police seeking permission to hold or continue, if any, agitation on the farmers' issue.

On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre's three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months.

The committee has been directed to hold a dialogue with farmers and submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws within two months from the date of its first sitting.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)