Farmers to observe 'Mahila Kisan Diwas' as stir enters 55th day

Despite nine rounds of talks with the government, the farmers are adamant on continuing their agitation as the protests against the three farm laws entered the 55th day on Monday when the farmers will also observe 'Mahila Kisan Diwas' or Women Farmers' Day.
The 'Mahila Kisan Diwas' programme aims to honour women for their incredible contribution in the protests and work of women's groups in every field.
The stage management will be done only by women on Monday and only women speakers will take the stage at the protest site. Other cultural programmes will also be organised to highlight the contribution of women in society.
The farmer leaders and organisations have held multiple rounds of talks with the government to arrive at a solution over farmers' concerns after the implementation of the new farm laws, but every effort went in vain. Now, the next round of talks will be held on January 19.
The central government has brought three new agricultural laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Agreement Act 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- with the aim to reform the farm sector and allied sectors amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the Supreme Court has put an stay on these laws and formed a committee of experts to examine the matter.
But the farmer unions are not ready to approach the committee formed by the apex court and want a solution through talks with the government. So, several further rounds of negotiation are expected between farmers and the government.
