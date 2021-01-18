JUST IN
Delhi reopens class 10, 12 after 10 months with Covid safety protocols
Business Standard

Respite from cold as minimum temp rises at many places in Punjab, Haryana

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Vehicles move on a road with their headlights on during a cold and foggy morning, in Ghaziabad, Monday. PTI

The minimum temperature rose slightly at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Monday, providing respite to the people from biting cold weather conditions.

According to the Meteorological Department officials here, Chandigarh recorded a minimum of 7.2 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal limits.

Patiala in Punjab recorded a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius, up four notches while Halwara, Bathinda and Gurdaspur, too, recorded above normal minimums at 9.6 degrees Celsius, 7.8 degrees Celsius and 8.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Amritsar's minimum settled at 5.2 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal while Ludhiana recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Karnal in Haryana recorded a low of 10.4 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal.

Ambala (7.5 degrees Celsius), Rohtak (9 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (8.1 degrees Celsius) and Sirsa (9.4 degrees Celsius) also recorded above normal minimum temperatures.

However, Hisar's minimum settled at 5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

The MeT officials said that fog reduced visibility early in the morning at a few places including Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Bhiwani, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 18 2021. 11:59 IST

