Farooq Abdullah re-elected as NC chief after presidential polls were held

Former chief minister and Lok Sabha member, Dr. Farooq Abdullah was re-elected unopposed as the president of the National Conference (NC) party on Monday.
NC presidential polls were held on Monday at party headquarters, 'Nawa-e-Subha' complex in Srinagar.
Imran Nabi, the NC spokesperson, said that Dr. Farooq Abdullah was re-elected unopposed as the party president.
Abdullah had resigned from the post last month and said that he would like someone else to shoulder the responsibility as the NC president.
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 18:41 IST
