Feature for on-site registration enabled for 18-44 age group on CoWIN: Govt

On-site registration and appointment for Covid vaccination is now being enabled for the 18-44 years age group on CoWIN platform, said government on Monday. However, this feature is being enabled only for government-run Covid vaccination centres at the moment, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With launch of phase 2 of the national vaccination drive on March 1, 2021, facility for only online registration and appointment of citizens aged 45 years or more was offered on CoWIN digital platform. The feature for on-site registration and appointment was introduced later for these priority groups. Subsequently, the coverage of vaccination was expanded to people in the age group of 18 to 44 years on May 1, 2021. The facility of only online appointment mode given initially to people in the age group of 18 to 44 years helped to avoid overcrowding at the vaccination centres, said the ministry.

"In this context, based on the various representations given by the states and inputs received by Union Health Ministry for the vaccination of 18-44 years age group, the Union Government has now decided to provide facility of on-site registration/facilitated cohort registration on CoWIN digital platform for 18-44 years age group considering the following points:

"(i) In case of sessions exclusively organized with online slots, towards the end of the day, some doses may still be left unutilized in case the online appointee beneficiaries do not turn up on day of vaccination due to any reason. In such cases, on-site registration of a few beneficiaries may be necessary to minimize the vaccine wastage.

"(ii) Even though CoWIN provides for features such as registration of up to 4 beneficiaries with a mobile number, facilitated registration and appointments through applications, such as ArogyaSetu and Umang and through the Common Service Centres etc., people requiring facilitated cohort’s facility and those without access to internet or smart phones or mobile phones may still have limited access for vaccination," the ministry said in a statement.





This feature will not be available for private CVCs as of now and the private CVCs will have to publish their vaccination schedules exclusively with slots for online appointments.

This feature will be used only upon decision of the respective State/UT Government to do so. State/UT must decide on opening of on-site registrations/facilitated cohorts’ registration and appointments for 18-44 years age group based on the local context just as an additional measure to minimize vaccine wastage and for facilitating vaccination of eligible beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years.

The Union Health Ministry has advised the States and UTs to issue clear instructionsto all District Immunization Officers to strictly adhere to decision of respective State/UT Government regarding the extent and manner of using the on-site registration and appointment feature for 18 to 44 years age group.

Fully reserved sessions can also be organized for providing vaccination services to the beneficiaries belonging to facilitated cohorts. Wherever such fully reserved sessions are organized, all efforts must also be made to mobilize such beneficiaries in sufficient numbers.

Union Health Ministry has further advised States/UTs that abundant caution should be exercised and extreme due care should be taken while opening up of on-site registration and appointment for 18-44 years age group, in order to avoid overcrowding at vaccination centres.