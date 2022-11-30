JUST IN
Festivals like Manipur's Sangai enrich heritage, boost economy: odi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has a history of celebrating festivals and fairs, which enrich the country's cultural heritage and also supports the local economy

Press Trust of India  |  Imphal 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has a history of celebrating festivals and fairs, which enrich the country's cultural heritage and also supports the local economy.

During a virtual address on the occasion of Manipur's Sangai Festival, Modi said the northeastern state is endowed with natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

It is like a necklace in which different gems are put together, with the state bearing the reflection of a mini India, he said.

Festivals like Sangai boost the local economy, and attract investors as well as industries. I am confident that it will become a gateway to development of the region, the PM added.

The Sangai Festival is being celebrated after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 19:02 IST

