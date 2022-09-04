Final exams of Class V, VIII to be in board pattern in MP, says CM

-
ALSO READ
ONGC, OIL big winners of OALP-VII bid; govt offers 10 block in OALP-VIII
GT vs RR IPL Final Highlights: Skipper Pandya leads Titans to IPL title
GT vs RR: Pitch Report, weather update, other details of IPL 2022 finals
GT vs RR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Final
CBSE term-II board exams for Class 10 and 12 from April 26
-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said Class V and Class VIII final examinations in government, government-recognised private and government-aided schools will be in the "board examination" pattern.
He, however, did not give details of what the board examination pattern would entail.
The CM, who was interacting with 15,000 newly-hired teachers at an event, also said the audit of internal marks will be regularized in schools.
He hailed the teachers for being the architects of a child's future and said his government will provide all support to make the education system in the state the best in the country.
He also said teachers must work towards removing the fear of English language among students.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 20:14 IST