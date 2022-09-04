Cyrus Mistry's car lost control due to overspeeding, says police: Report

Wreckage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar (Photo: ANI)

The driver of the car in which was travelling lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider, said Palghar Police sources on Sunday.

Former Tata Sons chairman was killed in a near Mumbai on Sunday. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider.

"Prima facie, it looks like the car driver lost control. Cyrus Mistry's mortal remains are at a government hospital in Kasa. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed by the police, as per procedure," Palghar Police sources told ANI.



Police said there were four people including a woman in the car. Two people died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital. Apart from Mistry, another deceased has been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole. The injured Anayata Pandole and Darius Pandole are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"Around 3 pm, the car met with an accident as it crashed into a divider on the bridge above Surya River while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Four people were inside, out of them two people died on the spot and the rest two were shifted to a hospital," said Palghar Superintendant of Police Balasaheb Patil.

Around 3pm, the car got into an accident as it crashed into a divider on the bridge above Surya River while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Four people were inside, out of them 2 people died on the spot & the rest 2 were shifted to a hospital: Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil https://t.co/mWOib5mqYi pic.twitter.com/XnwUVfuI12 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman and remembered him as a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess.

"The untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the Prime Minister said in a Twitter post.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the death of Mistry.

"Shocked to hear about the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright and visionary personality. It is a great loss... My heartfelt tribute," said CM Shinde.



Union minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed condolences on Mistry's death.

"Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace," tweeted Gadkari.

Taking to Twitter, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said, "Devastating news. My brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus."

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also expressed grief over Mistry's demise.

"So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group," tweeted Goenka.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)