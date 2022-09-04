Cyrus Mistry's car lost control due to overspeeding, says police: Report

-
ALSO READ
16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Kullu; PM Modi announces ex-gratia
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
Thoroughly investigate Cyrus Mistry's fatal accident: Maha govt to police
Former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry, 54, dies in car accident
Focus back on road crash deaths after Cyrus Mistry's fatal accident
-
The driver of the car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider, said Palghar Police sources on Sunday.
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider.
"Prima facie, it looks like the car driver lost control. Cyrus Mistry's mortal remains are at a government hospital in Kasa. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed by the police, as per procedure," Palghar Police sources told ANI.
Police said there were four people including a woman in the car. Two people died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital. Apart from Mistry, another deceased has been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole. The injured Anayata Pandole and Darius Pandole are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
"Around 3 pm, the car met with an accident as it crashed into a divider on the bridge above Surya River while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Four people were inside, out of them two people died on the spot and the rest two were shifted to a hospital," said Palghar Superintendant of Police Balasaheb Patil.
Around 3pm, the car got into an accident as it crashed into a divider on the bridge above Surya River while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Four people were inside, out of them 2 people died on the spot & the rest 2 were shifted to a hospital: Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil https://t.co/mWOib5mqYi pic.twitter.com/XnwUVfuI12— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and remembered him as a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess.
"The untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the Prime Minister said in a Twitter post.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the death of Mistry.
"Shocked to hear about the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright and visionary personality. It is a great loss... My heartfelt tribute," said CM Shinde.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed condolences on Mistry's death.
"Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace," tweeted Gadkari.
Taking to Twitter, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said, "Devastating news. My brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus."
RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also expressed grief over Mistry's demise.
"So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group," tweeted Goenka.
Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 19:22 IST