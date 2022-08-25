'Final review of preparations done, twin towers to be razed on schedule'

The final review of preparations for demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers was done on Thursday and they will be razed as per schedule on August 28 at 2.30 pm, CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

The Noida Authority, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government, is overseeing the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall structures in Sector 93A of the city.

Maheshwari visited Emerald Court and a meeting was held with all stakeholders including local residents' groups and other agencies concerned.

"The meeting was to get an overview of the preparations, technical aspects of demolition and compliances left to be completed for the safe demolition of the towers," the senior IAS officer said.

Speaking to reporters outside the twin towers, Maheshwari said, "The twin towers would be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28 in compliance of the order of the Supreme Court."



Officials of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), the Supreme Court-appointed technical expert, also attended the review meeting and said there will be no delay in the demolition.

"We wanted the residents to be satisfied with the preparations. They said they are non-technical people but are more than satisfied by the preparations," CBRI's scientist D P Kanungo said.

He said the CBRI is also satisfied with the planning and preparations done by demolition firm Edifice Engineering and its expert South African partner Jet Demolitions.

"There will be no delay and the demolition will take place at 2.30 pm on August 28," he added.

Apex and Ceyane towers, developed by builder in Noida, will be demolished in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures built in premises of Emerald Court society in violation of norms.

