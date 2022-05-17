Noida: Supertech twin towers demolition deadline extended to Aug 28 by SC

-
The Supreme Court on Monday extended till August 28 the deadline for demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida, which have been held as illegal for a violation of norms.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha passed the order on an application filed by Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) seeking an extension of the timeline of May 22 by three months till August 28 after the agency appointed for demolition Edifice Engineering sought time.
Counsel appearing for IRP for Supertech said that after the test blast conducted by the Edifice Engineering it was found that the structure was stronger and stable than it was expected.
Amicus curiae advocate Gaurav Agrawal also supported the application and said that even agency CBRI (Central Building Research Institute) which has been appointed by the top court to oversee the demolition exercise has also approved the extension of time.
The bench after considering the application and submission of amicus passed the order directing to complete the demolition of both the towers by August 28 and sought a status report.
On February 28, the NOIDA authority informed the top court that the work for the demolition of realty major Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project, which have been held as illegal for a violation of norms, has commenced and will be razed completely by May 22.
