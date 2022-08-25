JUST IN
We condemn horrific attack on Rushdie and wish him a speedy recovery: MEA
INS Vikrant to be commissioned on September 2; here are 5 things to know
Noida: Twin tower project manager breaks down Aug 28 demolition plan
Top headlines:Curbs on wheat flour exports; HDFC Bank to invest in Go Digit
Malware found in 5 phones, not established if it's Pegasus spyware: SC
All arrangements done for demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida
Delhi plans to spend $600 mn to clean its polluted air, says official
15-point action plan in Oct to fight air pollution in winter: Delhi min
China objects to US-India military drills near LAC amid border row
Sonali Phogat's autopsy report indicates multiple injuries: Goa Police
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
INS Vikrant to be commissioned on September 2; here are 5 things to know
Business Standard

We condemn horrific attack on Rushdie and wish him a speedy recovery: MEA

In its first reaction to the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, India on Thursday condemned the "horrific attack" and wished him a speedy recovery

Topics
External Affairs Ministry | Ministry of External Affairs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Author Salman Rushdie
Author Salman Rushdie. Photo: Reuters

In its first reaction to the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, India on Thursday condemned the "horrific attack" and wished him a speedy recovery.

Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and torso at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12 where he had gone to deliver a lecture.

"India has always stood against violence and extremism. We condemn the horrific attack on Salman Rushdie and we wish him a speedy recovery," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on External Affairs Ministry

First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 18:29 IST

`