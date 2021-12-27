FIR against Hindu religious leader for justifying Mahatma Gandhi's killing

-
ALSO READ
Those glorifying Godse should be named, shamed publicly: Varun Gandhi
Cannot imprison my thoughts: Rahul quotes Mahatma Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Kerala's Wayanad
Why is India Inc seeing a surge in shareholder activism?
Congress to extend full support to farmers' Bharat Bandh on Sept 27
-
The Chhattisgarh Police have registered an FIR against Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj and others for allegedly making derogatory comments on Mahatma Gandhi and praising Nathuram Godse.
On the complaint of former Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Pramod Dubey, the police registered the FIR under section 505(2), 294 IPC in the Tikrapara Police station. The event 'Dharam Sansad' was organised on Sunday (December 26) in Raipur.
The state government's action comes in backdrop of the Haridwar event in which hate speeches were made. The event in Raipur was orgainsed at Rawanbhata in which Sant Kalicharan Maharaj is alleged to have used derogatory words for Mahatma Gandhi and justified Nathuram Godse, who killed Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi too tweeted #Gandhiforever and quoted Gandhi that "you cannot imprison my thoughts".
A similar incident was reported to have taken place in Haridwar during an event held from December 17 to 20. The video clippings were circulated on social media, which said that "Hindus should arm themselves like those seen in Myanmar, every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a 'Safayi Abhiyan'."
The three-day event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a controversial religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting violence.
The Uttarakhand Police have lodged an FIR in the case against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, who was former Shia Waqf board chairman and recently converted to Hinduism.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU