FIR against NCB's Sameer Wankhede for faking age to get hotel license

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede's bar licence cancelled
Wankhede challenges HC order refusing to restrain Malik from making remarks
Wankhede pays tribute at Ambedkar memorial; Malik says impact of his fight
Wankhede sues internet platforms, says they are 'spreading misinformation'
Sameer Wankhede defamation case: Bombay HC seeks Nawab Malik's response
-
An FIR was filed against IRS officer and former zonal director of Mumbai NCB Sameer Wankhede for forgery in Mumbai's Thane for allegedly obtaining a license for a hotel by willful misrepresentation of his age, said the Kopri police on Sunday.
The FIR was filed on Saturday night on the complaint of State Excise Department official Shankar Gogavale who alleged that Wankhede was below 18 years of age in 1996-97 while obtaining a license for Sadguru Bar in the city.
Thane collector has issued an order to cancel the licence of the bar.
As per the FIR, the former zonal NCB director was not eligible to do these agreements but he claimed to be a major on a Stamp paper in his agreement deed for Sadguru Hotel of Thane.
Notably, NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister had also accused Wankhede of obtaining the license of the hotel while he was a minor.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU