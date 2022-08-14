FIR in Mahant Narendra Giri case not withdrawn, says Parishad chief

The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Ravindra Puri has categorically said that the FIR registered in connection with the death of his predecessor, Mahant Narendra Giri, will not be withdrawn as claimed by Amar Giri, the manager of Bade Hanuman temple of Prayagraj.

Mahant Ravindra Puri made the statement after an application was submitted to the Allahabad High Court by Amar Giri, who is also a member of Niranjani Akhara.

The Bade Hanuman temple functions under the Baghambari Gaddi Math.

In the application, Amar Giri has said that he wants to withdraw the FIR in connection with the death of former ABAP president Narendra Giri.

"I will meet Amar Giri and Balbeer Giri and sort out the things which are giving a false narrative to the masses. I have full faith in both the seers and now that the CBI and state government are still probing the case of the suicide of the former president of ABAP and secretary of Niranjani Akhara Mahant Narendra Giri, there is no question of withdrawing the FIR registered in connection with the case," said Puri.

On reports in certain sections of the media that Amar Giri has been expelled from the Baghambari Gaddi Math and Niranjani Akhara, Mahant Ravindra Puri said, "The reports regarding expulsion of Amar Giri from the Akhara and the Math are false. He cannot be expelled without my consultation and I am sure things will settle down when I come to Prayagraj in a couple of days and speak to both."

Mahant Ravindra Puri is presently in Haridwar. Puri further said no one can take back the rights of Amar Giri looking after the Bade Hanuman temple as, Narendra Giri in his (purported) suicide note, had himself given the responsibility of the temple (to Amar Giri).

Amar Giri's application is being seen as an effort to help Anand Giri, the former disciple of Narendra Giri and the main accused in the case pertaining to the death of Narendra Giri, secure bail and come out of prison.

Amar Giri also refuted the reports regarding his expulsion from the Math and his monastic order.

He said, "I have come across the news through newspapers. However, I have not received any such instructions or letter, or for that matter any verbal information from Mahant Balbeer Giri that I have been expelled from the Math or the Akhara."

Mahant Narendra Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling of a room at Baghambari Gaddi Math under the George Town police station limits in Prayagraj on September 20, 2021.

At the time, Narendra Giri was the president of ABAP, the top decision-making body of 13 recognised Hindu monastic orders of the country.

In his purported suicide note, Narendra Giri had accused Anand Giri and two others of mental harassment.

An FIR was lodged against the three accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Georgetown police station in Prayagraj. Subsequently, Anand Giri and two others were arrested.

They were produced before the chief judicial magistrate's court on September 22, 2021 and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days and sent to jail.

Later, on the recommendation of the state government, the investigation of the case was transferred from the Police to the CBI. After 60 days of investigation, the CBI had submitted its charge sheet on November 20, 2021.

