Business Standard

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda tests Covid positive for 2nd time

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in a year

Topics
Congress | Coronavirus

ANI  General News 

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda (ANI File Photo)

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in a year.

As per the doctors 'advice, the Congress leader has isolated himself and started the related treatment.

"After experiencing symptoms, I got myself tested and my COVID report is positive. With the advice of doctors, I am isolating myself and starting the related treatment. Because of this, I have to stay away from the next few programs, which I am more pained because my friends have prepared with great love (Shahpur, Shahabad, Dadri etc.)," Hooda said in a tweet.

Earlier in January 2022, he was tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also tested positive for Coronavirus infection for the second time.

Notably, she tested positive for the viral infection on June 2, a day later of the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to her in the National Herald case, where she was asked to appear before the probe agency on June 8.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday informed that he is suffering from COVID-19.

On August 10, Gandhi's daughter and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tested positive for Covid-19, which she informed via a tweet that read, "Tested positive for Covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi was also reported ill as a result of which his visit to Rajasthan's Alwar to attend the party's 'Netratv Sankalp Shivir' was cancelled.

President of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Farooq Abdullah tested positive for COVID-19.

As per Abdullah's party, he is recovering well and has self-isolated and his doctors have advised rest while he recovers.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah tested positive for Covid 19 a couple of days ago, with mild symptoms. He's recovering well and his doctors have advised rest while he recovers," the party said in a tweet.

Last year on March 30, Abdullah was diagnosed with COVID-19 weeks after he had received his first dose of vaccine against coronavirus. Days after testing positive for COVID-19, Abdullah was admitted to a hospital in Srinagar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 09:27 IST

