Fire breaks out at firecracker godown in Gujarat's Amreli district

A fire broke out at a firecracker godown on the outskirts of Savarkundla town in Gujarat's Amreli district on Tuesday night, an official said.
The blaze started around 9:00 pm and was brought under control in two hours, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Haresh Vora. While the godown and its inventory were gutted, no one was injured, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was not known. The godown, situated on Mahuva road in Savarkundla, had the necessary permission to store firecrackers, the official said.
First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 23:51 IST
