JUST IN
Adani saga in Lok Sabha: BJP takes exception to Rahul's 'magic' jibe
15 million people live under threat of glacial floods, finds study
Delhi LG writes to Haryana CM on lack of progress in setting up STPs
Why raising Adani issue is equivalent to questioning India: DMK's Kanimozhi
'Harbours deep sense of insecurity', India slams Pak over Kashmir at UN
Passenger traffic at Bangalore International Airport surges 71% in 2022
Artificial Intelligence to be a game changer in govt audit space: CAG
'I am sorry, I killed Shradha', Aftab told police, says Charge sheet
Relax age limit, give extra attempt to civil service aspirants: TN CM to PM
Two-month long 'Cyber Suraksha' campaign launched by Delhi Police
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Adani saga in Lok Sabha: BJP takes exception to Rahul's 'magic' jibe
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Haryana real estate regulator forfeits bank guarantees of JMS Infra Realty

HRERA, Gurugram has forfeited bank guarantees of real estate promoter JMS Infra Realty as promoter failed to submit approved service plans and estimates as well as zoning plan of its project on time

Topics
Haryana | Real Estate  | Gurugram

Press Trust of India  |  Gurugram 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Haryana real estate regulatory authority (HRERA), Gurugram has forfeited the bank guarantees of real estate promoter JMS Infra Realty Private Limited as the promoter failed to submit approved service plans and estimates as well as zoning plan of its project on time.

As per the conditions for granting RERA registration certificate (RC) in March 2022, the promoter had to submit the approved service plans and estimates and the approved zoning plan of the project within three months. The promoter had submitted Rs 25 lakh each for the two conditions as security deposit with the authority.

"The bank guarantees were submitted to authority by the promoter as security for timely submission of approved service plans and estimates and approved zoning plan as stated in the registration certificate which was issued to the promoter by the Haryana real estate regulatory authority, Gurugram in March 2022," said the authority.

"Since the promoter has not complied with the conditions of the registration certificate within stipulated time period, therefore the bank guarantees submitted by the promoter are being forfeited by the authority," said the authority order issued on January 16.

The promoter had obtained the RERA registration certificate for development of a plotted colony -- 'The Nation'-- under the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY) scheme at Sector 95, Gurugram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Haryana

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 22:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU