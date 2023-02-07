JUST IN
NCS to be primary govt portal for skilled and unskilled workers
Budget Session: Census paused, no plan to hike amount under PM-Kisan & more
India will take leading role in oil requirement till 2045: OPEC report
Haryana real estate regulator forfeits bank guarantees of JMS Infra Realty
Adani saga in Lok Sabha: BJP takes exception to Rahul's 'magic' jibe
15 million people live under threat of glacial floods, finds study
Delhi LG writes to Haryana CM on lack of progress in setting up STPs
Why raising Adani issue is equivalent to questioning India: DMK's Kanimozhi
'Harbours deep sense of insecurity', India slams Pak over Kashmir at UN
Passenger traffic at Bangalore International Airport surges 71% in 2022
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
NCS to be primary govt portal for skilled and unskilled workers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UP minister justifies bus fare hike, says no further increase in next 5 yrs

Justifying the increase in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus fares, Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh on Tuesday assured that there would be no further hikes in the next 5 years

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | bus fare hike

Press Trust of India  |  Ballia (UP) 

bus
Photo: Unsplash

Justifying the increase in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus fares, Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh on Tuesday assured that there would be no further hikes in the next five years.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Monday hiked fares for general buses by 25 paise per kilometre to Rs 1.30 per passenger.

"There was no increase in fares for two years during the corona period... It should have been hiked earlier... The cost of diesel was Rs 60 per litre when it (the fare) was last raised and now it has gone up to Rs 90," Singh told reporters here.

Many vehicles in the fleet have to be phased out after 10 years or upon completion of 11 lakh kilometres because of the National Green Tribunal, Singh said.

Singh said the fare hike was important for the UPSRTC's survival.

New buses have to be bought, recruitment of employees has been stopped for many years, 900 dependents of deceased employees have not yet been appointed, he added.

Singh, however, admitted that the hike should have been done gradually.

"The fare has not increased in three years. It should have been done gradually but now it had to be hiked in one go. There will be no increase for the next five years," he said.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the government on the issue, alleging that it seemed that the government wanted to meet the expenses of the three day investors' summit later this month with money from the public's pocket.

Asked about Yadav's criticism, Singh advised him to visit Varanasi and have a 'darshan' of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

"Akhilesh Yadav should go to Banaras (Varanasi) and visit Baba Vishwanath. Then he will know how much Banaras has changed...," Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 23:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU