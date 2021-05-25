Fire breaks out at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam; 5 fire tenders at spot

Panic ensued after a fire broke out at the refinery of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) here on Tuesday. Dense plumes of smoke and flames were seen rising from the refinery.

On getting news about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and evacuated the people from there. According to sources, the fire broke out at the newly-constructed block in the premises. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

As per information, a blast reported at Unit-3 plant in Five fire tenders are present at the spot. More fire tenders are being rushed. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, says DCP Aishwarya Rastogi.



"A fire incident occurred in one of the crude processing units of HPCL’s Visakha Refinery today. Safety measures and fire fighting was activated immediately. The fire has been extinguished. There is no casualty and no risk to the public. Other refinery operations are normal," said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)