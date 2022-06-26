Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi's Badli area, no injuries

-
-
A fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Badli area of the national capital on Sunday, a fire department official said.
So far there have been no injuries or casualties in the incident.
The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at 2.10 a.m. in a plastic dana factory at A 69, near Haiderpur Metro station in northern Delhi after which as many as five fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.
As the firemen reached the spot, they found that the blaze was big following which 18 more fire tenders were gradually sent to the said location.
"The firefighting operation is currently underway and 23 fire engines are present on the spot dousing the flames," the official said.
Notably, the Delhi Fire Service could be seen using a robotic machine to throw water on the fire. The machine was recently inducted in the month of May.
The robot is equipped with water pipes and is controlled using a wireless remote. Upon reaching the fire site, it can also extract the smoke through its ventilation system,
--IANS
