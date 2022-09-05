Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk Delhi's cloth shop, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out in a garment shop in Kucha Mahajani area of central Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Fire officials said.

However, no casualties were reported due to the fire.

According to information, the Fire department received a call about the incident at 11 p.m. and 40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

The reason of fire was not yet known. A Fire official added that due to cloth materials, the fire spread.

"Our operation is on for last seven hours. We are trying to bring the fire under control. Once the fire is extinguished then only we can comment as to how it happened," said the official.

Meanwhile, local police also reached the spot to assist the Fire officials.

The locals could be seen in large numbers at some distance from the site of the incident, watching as the firefighters were extinguishing the fire.

The local police set a perimeter for the people to keep them away from the incident site.

--IANS

atk/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)