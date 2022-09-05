JUST IN
Swing crashes down from 50 feet in Mohali fair, nearly 50 people injured
Latest news LIVE: At least 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings in Canada
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan birth anniversary: Top 20 facts, quotes
Teachers' Day 2022: Wishes, top 20 quotes, messages and WhatsApp status
Procedures fully followed for nano urea fertiliser approval: Govt
'Bangladesh, India likely to ink 7 pacts during PM Sheikh Hasina's visit'
Ahmedabad will have world's biggest sports city, says Amit Shah
Will defend border dispute with Maharashtra, says Karnataka CM Bommai
Cyrus Mistry cared deeply about sustaining Tata group values: Mukund Rajan
Yogendra Yadav resigns from Samyukta Kisan Morcha coordination committee
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Delhi today to boost bilateral ties
Business Standard

Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk Delhi's cloth shop, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out in a garment shop in Kucha Mahajani area of central Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday

Topics
Delhi fire | Chandni Chowk fire | Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image
Representative Image

A major fire broke out in a garment shop in Kucha Mahajani area of central Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Fire officials said.

However, no casualties were reported due to the fire.

According to information, the Fire department received a call about the incident at 11 p.m. and 40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

The reason of fire was not yet known. A Fire official added that due to cloth materials, the fire spread.

"Our operation is on for last seven hours. We are trying to bring the fire under control. Once the fire is extinguished then only we can comment as to how it happened," said the official.

Meanwhile, local police also reached the spot to assist the Fire officials.

The locals could be seen in large numbers at some distance from the site of the incident, watching as the firefighters were extinguishing the fire.

The local police set a perimeter for the people to keep them away from the incident site.

--IANS

atk/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Delhi fire

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 08:09 IST

`
.