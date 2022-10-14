India will certainly become superpower under Modi's leadership: Adityanath

India is emerging as a powerful country and under the leadership of Prime Minister it will certainly become a superpower in the future, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Friday.

Addressing the 'Sadbhavna Varanasi Adhyay' programme in Sarnath, he said that everybody has to take part in making India a global superpower.

India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world by overtaking Britain. Soon, it will become the third-largest economy in the world, Adityanath said.

If 135 crore people work together, the country will soon become the largest economy in the world, he said.

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamp and Court Registration Fee Ravindra Jaiswal, District Panchayat President Kiran Maurya, Mayor Mridula Jaiswal, MLA Neelkanth Tiwari were also present at the programme.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Kaal Bhairav ??temple in Varanasi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)