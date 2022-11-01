Fire breaks out in plastic factory in Delhi's Narela, three rescued

JUST IN
A fire broke out in a plastic factory in Narela Industrial area here on Tuesday, officials said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI Twitter Handle

A fire broke out in a plastic factory in Narela Industrial area here on Tuesday, officials said.

While three persons were rescued, two-three more are suspected to be trapped in the blaze, according to the fire department.

The blaze was reported at 9:35 am and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 12:38 IST

