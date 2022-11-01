JUST IN
India jobless rate rises in Oct led by sharp rise in rural unemployment
Rajasthan: PM pays tributes to tribals killed by British in Mangarh in 1913

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the tribals who were massacred by the British army in 1913 in Mangarh in Rajasthan.

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the tribals who were massacred by the British army in 1913 in Mangarh in Rajasthan.

Modi during his visit to the Mangarh Dham in Banswara district was accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders.

The dham, a memorial for around 1,500 tribals massacred by the British army in 1913, is located in the district on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, a region with a large tribal population.

During his visit, the prime minister will also address a gathering of Bhil adivasis and members of other tribes of the region.

The gathering of tribals and forest dwellers in 1913 in Mangarh against the British Raj was being led by social reformer Govind Guru.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 11:33 IST

