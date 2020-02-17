JUST IN
Fire erupts in Mumbai GST Bhavan, no casualties; rescue operation underway

At least five fire-tenders were deployed to battle the blaze even as thick clouds of smoke billowed out of the upper two floors.

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Smoke billows out from the GST Bhavan after a fire broke out on its eighth floor, in Mazgaon area of Mumbai. Photo: PTI
A massive fire broke out on the top floors of the ground plus eight-storied GST Bhavan here at Byculla on Monday morning, officials said.

At least five fire-tenders were deployed to battle the blaze even as thick clouds of smoke billowed out of the upper two floors.

There are no reports of any casualties in the incident so far, and further details are awaited, said the BMC Disaster Control.

 
