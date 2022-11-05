JUST IN
Fire in electrical metre room of highrise in Thane district; none hurt

A major fire erupted in the electrical metre room of a 15-storey building at Thakurli in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday, a Fire Brigade official said

Topics
Maharashtra | Thane | fire

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Representative Image
Representative Image

A major fire erupted in the electrical metre room of a 15-storey building at Thakurli in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday, a Fire Brigade official said.

Fire officer Namdeo Choudhary of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said no one was injured in the fire that broke out due to a short circuit at around 9 AM. The fire was doused after a short while.

The blaze destroyed the wiring in the building duct up to the 13th floor.

At least four residents of the building were admitted due to the inhalation of smoke at a local hospital, he said.

Thankfully, the blaze didn't spread.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 23:41 IST

