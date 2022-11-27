Firefighters try to douse Bhagirath Palace market fire for 4th day in Delhi

JUST IN
The fire fighting operation at Bhagirath Palace market in Chandni Chowk here continued for the fourth straight day on Sunday, officials said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The fire fighting operation at Bhagirath Palace market in Chandni Chowk here continued for the fourth straight day on Sunday, officials said.

Eight fire tenders are still at the spot and the fire has largely been brought under control, they said.

Around 200 shops were damaged in the massive fire that broke out in the wholesale market for electronic appliances on Thursday night.

On Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had visited the market and said a multi-disciplinary committee had been constituted to look into ways to effectively address issues like hanging wires and overloaded circuits with the active involvement of residents and other stakeholders in areas like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar and Paharganj, among others.

He sought a report within 30 days.

The fire had been brought under control by Friday morning and the cooling process was underway. But it again turned massive by the evening, a police officer had said earlier.

The narrow lanes in the area posed a major challenge to firefighters. There was also a shortage of water and the building were weak, according to the officials.

Five buildings were affected by the blaze and three of them collapsed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 17:12 IST

