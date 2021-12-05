Covid-19: Delhi reports first Omicron case as India vaccinates 50% adults

Delhi on Sunday reported its first case of the variant of the novel Maharashtra’s tally, too, has gone up to eight on Sunday, taking India’s Omicron-positive tally to 12. But the Centre’s Har Ghar Dastak (door-to-door) vaccination campaign registered yet another milestone on Saturday as over 10 million doses of the Covid vaccine were administered on a single day, taking the figure of fully vaccinated adult population to 50 per cent. This is the sixth time the country has achieved this feat. At the moment, the country’s cumulative vaccination coverage has surpassed 1.27 billion.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed India’s achievement. “It is a moment of great pride as over 50 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated. We will win the battle against Covid-19 together.”



Delhi’s first case of the variant has been isolated at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Narayan Hospital where more than a dozen Covid-suspect cases are currently being monitored. While some states are now moving to create designated hospitals for Omicron-suspect cases, many feel it is not necessary yet.

A senior staff member of LNJP Hospital said, “All cases have mild symptoms. We are keeping a close watch and have been put on alert by the state government to be ready to ramp up capacity if required.”



LNJP Hospital has 470 beds dedicated to Covid patients and is also trying to increase manpower with more precautions being required for the new variant. No special Omicron ward has been earmarked yet.

So far, 17 Covid-positive cases have been found and all these patients have been admitted to LNJP Hospital, along with six contacts who are also in the isolation ward of the same hospital. “We have established 40 isolation wards in LNJP Hospital, with additional 500 beds on standby,” said Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain.

Since Delhi receives the maximum number of international flights, it is most vulnerable, he said.

Although states are on edge, there are no plans yet to have separate wards for Omicron-suspect cases. “It is neither practical nor necessary. One cannot go for genome sequencing for every Covid-positive patient to know which variant has infected him/her. Medically, there is no need to isolate these patients,” said Rahul Pandit, director-critical care, Fortis Hospital in Mumbai and Member of the National Covid-19 Task Force.

Experts have said that the Omicron situation will become clearer by the end of this year. Mumbai is now isolating every Covid-positive traveller in the civic body-run SevenHills Hospital and more will be added if the need arises, according to civic authorities.

Hospitals admitting Covid patients have become even more attentive to travel history and are keeping authorities informed.

Maharashtra is on track to complete all first-dose vaccinations by the end of this month.

The Uttar Pradesh government is in the process of designating hospitals at the district level to deal with possible cases of the new variant, with special focus on Lucknow, Varanasi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, since they account for a bulk of inward international travellers. The state has also started genome sequencing facilities in three Lucknow hospitals to detect Omicron.

Southern states, such as Tamil Nadu (TN) and Kerala, have not lined up separate plans, other than following the national standard operating procedure. “There is no need for a separate Omicron hospital. These are basically Covid-positive patients and a separate area within the Covid hospital, where they can be isolated, is more than sufficient now. We follow the national standard guideline,” said T S Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in TN.

In TN, three international air travellers — two from the UK and one from Singapore — tested positive at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports, with their samples undergoing genome sequencing.

Most states have started making preparations to ramp up oxygen and intensive care unit beds if the Omicron scare gets more worrying.

In West Bengal, six swab collection counters, 350-seater waiting area, and food and beverage counters have been set up for international arrivals. The state is taking all its travellers testing positive to either the Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General Hospital or a private-designated facility.