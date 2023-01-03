JUST IN
Railways to roll out hydrogen-powered trains on heritage routes by Dec 2023
Cinema halls, multiplexes have the right to prohibit outside food, says SC
Rs 10 lakh compensation for Kanjhawala victim's family, announces Delhi CM
UP-RERA website to improve services with launch of version 2.0 by May
Stones pelted at Vande Bharat in Bengal Malda; BJP, TMC engage in slugfest
Rajnath Singh dedicates to nation 28 infra projects worth Rs 724 crore
Second Covid booster shot unwarranted, says report amid infection surge
Google alleges CCI copied parts of EU order on Android abuse, says report
Beijing threatens to respond against 'unacceptable' Covid measures
India has every capability to thwart challenges along border: Rajnath
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Railways to roll out hydrogen-powered trains on heritage routes by Dec 2023
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Five cases of Covid's XBB.1.5 variant found in India, says INSACOG

COVID-19 variant Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India with 'XBB' being the most prevalent sub-lineage circulating all over the country, said INSACOG

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus
Photo: Reuters

Five cases of COVID-19's XBB.1.5 variant, responsible for the rise in cases in the US, have been found in India, according to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

Of the five, three cases were found in Gujarat and one each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, according to INSACOG figures on Tuesday.

The XBB.1.5 strain is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of cases in the US.

COVID-19 variant Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India with 'XBB' being the most prevalent sub-lineage circulating all over the country, INSACOG has said.

INSACOG reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus Tests

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 20:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU