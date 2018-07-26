Flashback 26 July 2005: 13 years since Mumbai was flooded like never before

The fateful date, July 26 2005
The rains paralysed the city.The city received a rainfall of 944 mm, a 100-year high, in a span of 24 hours. The rain continued and at least 1,000 people lost their lives and 14,000 homes were destroyed.
Rains and the financial havoc
37,000 auto rickshaws, 4,000 taxis, 900 BEST buses were damaged, and 10,000 trucks and tempos were grounded. The city had to bear a direct loss of about Rs 5.5 billion.
Mumbai’s lifeline came to a halt
Local trains came to a halt due to the water-logging on the tracks. 52 local trains were damaged. Water logging led to a dramatic increase in trafiic on road and low-lying regions like Dharavi and Bandra-Kurla Complex were submerged.
When roads became rivers
There was no Facebook and Twitter then. Thousands of people were stranded due to flooding and could not reach home for up to 24 hours.
Good Samaritans
The rains could not defeat the indomitable spirit of the Mumbaikars. They were not just helping the fellow citizens but also rescued stray animals.
The present worst than past
At present, the monsoon rains and the subsequent flooding keeps on bringing back the memories of the 2005 floods. Almost every year, the monsoon season brings scenes of distress from all across the city, depicting its struggle with rains.
Our collective failure
The 2005 floods devastated the city. With the city receiving more rain, more construction, and more garbage, it is now indeed more vulnerable than what it was in 2005.
How can you contribute?
Wetlands and mangroves need to be looked at as vital infrastructure, as they help reduce the impact of torrential rains by abosrbing water. It is essential to protect them. In addition, one must segregate the waste and should refrain from dumping it in storm-water drains and waterways.
