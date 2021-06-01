Flexible working key for attracting, retaining top talent, says survey

Flexible working has emerged as a catalyst for the corporate world throughout the pandemic and will also be a key factor in the 'next to normal', as on average, employees would want to work between two and three days remotely in a post-COVID world of work, says a survey.

According to the EY 2021 Work Reimagined Employee Survey, in India, 85 per cent employee respondents believe their productivity can be accurately measured irrespective of location.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that flexibility can work for both employees and employers, and flexible working is the new currency for attracting and retaining top talent," said Anurag Malik, Partner, People Advisory Services, EY India.

Malik further said that "employers who want to keep the best people now and in the next normal will need to put flexible working front and center of their talent strategy and accordingly redesign their work models to increase flexibility for their employees."



The survey one of the largest global surveys of its kind canvassed the views of more than 16,000 employees across 16 countries and multiple industries and job roles. It includes 496 employees from India.

Given the choice, 69 per cent employee respondents in India would choose flexibility in when they work. By comparison, 76 per cent want flexibility in where they work, the survey said.

However, globally, 54 per cent employees want flexibility in when they work and 40 per cent want flexibility in where they work.

"On average, employees would want to work between two and three days remotely after the pandemic. About 38 per cent of employees said they want a shorter working week altogether, while 65 per cent want their employer to provide flexible timing for work," the survey said.

Despite the apparent willingness to move jobs for more flexible working arrangements, most respondents in India (91 per cent) say they are satisfied with their jobs. However, globally, 76 per cent of employees say they are satisfied with their jobs, the survey said.

The survey further noted that more than half (54 per cent) of the employees surveyed from around the world would consider leaving their jobs post the COVID-19 pandemic if they are not afforded some form of flexibility in where and when they work.

The prospect of increasingly widespread flexible working is leading to more demands for technology, both on-site and in the home office, it said.

