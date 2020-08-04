Flight operations in Kolkata to remain suspended on revised lockdown days

Authorities of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Aiprort Tuesday announced that flight operations at the airport will remain suspended on all the revised seven days of total lockdown in this month starting from August 5.

The airport had suspended flight operations on July 25 and 29 due to total lockdown announced by the state government.

"As per the state government orrder dated 03.08.2020, flight operations at #KolkataAirport will remain suspended on the revised lockdown days: 5th, 8th, 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th & 31st August 2020," the said in a tweet.

The government had earlier decided to impose a biweekly complete lockdown in the state to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.





The government on Monday announced changes for the fourth time in the complete lockdown dates in August and took all Sundays - a popular marketing day out of the purview of the restrictions.

As per the new changes the Lockdown will be enforced on August 20 and 21 and August 27 and 28, instead of August 16, 17, 23 and 24 as announced earlier, the government order said.

The other lockdown dates - i.e. August 5, 8 and 31 are unchanged.

The ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad was extended till August 15. The airport has been shut for flights from the six cities since July 6.