Flight services to and from Kashmir affected due to heavy snowfall

-
ALSO READ
Respite from cold as minimum temp rises at many places in Punjab, Haryana
Delhi set to record coldest November in at least a decade: IMD data
IMD predicts light rainfall in parts of Delhi NCR for next two hours
Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh brace for another spell of rain, snowfall
Minimum temperature rises to 9 degrees Celsius in Delhi due to cloud cover
-
The air traffic to and fro Kashmir was affected on Saturday in the wake of snowfall in most parts of the valley, officials said.
The snowfall began early in the morning and was continuing when the last reports came in.
"No flight operations have taken place at the Srinagar airport so far this morning," an official said.
He added that the runway at the airport was not available for flight operations due to the accumulation of snow.
"It is still snowing and hence, it is difficult to clear the runway for flight operations," the official said.
Several flights have been delayed due to the snowfall, officials said.
A decision on the resumption of flight operations would be taken as and when the weather improves, they added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU