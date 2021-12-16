Flights diverted as RVR measuring equipment fails at Amritsar airport

-
Multiple flights have been diverted from the Amritsar airport in the last two days as runway visual range (RVR) equipment, which allows pilots to land flights amid dense fog, has stopped functioning, aviation industry sources said on Thursday.
The RVR equipment at the airport is maintained by the Indian Meteorological Department, which has sent its officials to Amritsar to repair it, the sources said.
The readings taken from RVR equipment allows an airport to use instrument landing system, which allows a flight to land when visibility is as less as 50 meters.
Multiple flights -- domestic and international -- have been diverted from the Amritsar airport as the RVR equipment, and ILS system consequently, has not been functioning for the last two days, the sources said.
The RVR equipment is likely to be repaired by Friday, they added.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI said on Twitter on Thursday, "Due to un-serviceability of Runway Visual Range (RVR) at Amritsar Airport, many flights could not be accommodated."
"We are continuously working towards the rectification of technical issues involved and ensuring the best services in future. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.
