Flood situation worsens in Assam, seven more deaths reported; toll at 88

The flood situation in Assam worsened further on Tuesday with the death of seven more persons, taking the death toll to 88 while around 55.42 lakh people having been affected in the states 32 of the 34 districts.
Along with the national and state disaster response agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army is also working round-the-clock to provide succour to the distressed people.
Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the seven deaths were reported from five districts.
According to the officials of ASDMA, since April this year, 71 people have been killed by the floods while 17 others lost their lives in landslides.
Over 55,42,053 people, including 13,01,232 children from 5,577 villages, have been affected by the floods.
In all, 862 relief camps and 825 relief distribution centres have been opened in all the affected areas.
A total of 2,62,155 people are staying in the relief camps while over 1,08,306 hectares of crops have been damaged.
The water in two rivers -- Brahmaputra and Kopili -- is flowing above the danger level in several places.
