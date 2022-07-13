Flood surge in Godavari rises to 150,000 cusecs, warning continues

The flood flow in river Godavari reached 15 lakh cusecs on Wednesday morning even as the second warning signal continued.

However, the flood is apparently decreasing, according to State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar. "By evening the intensity could lessen but still people in vulnerable areas should remain cautious," Ambedkar said in a release. Close to 10,000 people from tens of habitations in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema and Eluru districts are continuing in relief camps opened by the government. NDRF and SDRF teams have been positioned in vulnerable habitations to tackle any emergency. PTI DBV.

