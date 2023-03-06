Flushing of pipeline from seaside smooth: CPCL on Nagapattinam oil leak

The on Monday said flushing of pipeline from the seaside, taken up following a leak, was progressing smoothly.

The leakage which occurred in the 9 km long pipeline from CBR Crude Storage Tanks at Nagapattinam to Karaikkal Port late on March 2 was arrested on the morning hours of Saturday.

"Online sealing of the pipeline was completed on 05.03.2023 to prevent any further damage to the pipeline. Flushing of pipeline from the sea side, which commenced yesterday evening is under smooth progress and the residual crude oil in the pipeline is being collected in the tanks at refinery end," a company release said.

A joint meeting was held with local village leaders by the District Collectorate in which was also invited. Discussions are underway for an amicable solution and action plans will be drawn by CPCL, it said.

"Officials from CPCL and IOCL are working in close coordination to resolve the issue and district administration is extending their full support in this regard," it added.

The leak in the pipeline of Cauvery Basin Refinery of CPCL occurred apparently due to the damage to the old pipeline used to transport crude oil to the Karaikal port once in one-and-a-half months.

The pipeline, laid about 20 years ago, remained idle for most part of the month. It is suspected that the residue in the pipeline could have caused the minor leak leading to the oil spill for about 50 metres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)