JUST IN
India looking at multilateral, equitable agreements for all sides: Goyal
Vice Prez Dhankar inaugurates NCC R-Day camp; gives 'nation first' call
Air India CEO apologises for urinating incident; crew, pilot de-rostered
Uttarakhand CM Dhami arrives in Joshimath to inspect 'sinking' town
Rishabh Pant successfully undergoes knee surgery at Mumbai hospital
In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to take part in wargames in Japan
Covishield immune responses against Covid-19 higher than Covaxin: Study
Kanjhawala case: Victim's 'friend' Nidhi earlier arrested for smuggling
India records 214 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases rise marginally
Delhi's overall air quality 'very poor' at 374, to dip more in coming days
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India looking at multilateral, equitable agreements for all sides: Goyal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

FM Sitharaman to participate in credit outreach program in Kota on Jan 8

The finance minister and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is also the MP from Kota - Bundi, will distribute loans to street vendors, small scale entrepreneurs and cattle rearers

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | Kota | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Kota (Rajasthan) 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to participate in a credit outreach program here on Sunday, an official statement said.

The finance minister and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is also the MP from Kota - Bundi, will distribute loans to street vendors, small scale entrepreneurs and cattle rearers under Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana and Mudra Yojana at Dussehra Ground.

Entrepreneurs dealing with manufacturing, food processing and public services would also be provided a chance to enhance their financial strength, as per the statement from speaker Om Birla's camp office here.

Cattle rearers (pashupalak) have also been ensured loans of up to Rs 1.60 lakh through Pashupalak Kisan Credit Card and formalities for the same have been completed in coordination with banks, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 15:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU