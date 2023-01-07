FM Sitharaman to participate in credit outreach program in Kota on Jan 8

-
ALSO READ
Goa becomes first state to be 'Har Ghar Jal' certified, says PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Bundi in Rajasthan
PM Modi to address 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' in Goa virtually today at 10.30 AM
Har Ghar Tiranga: How India plans to take the Tricolour to every corner
Jal Jeevan Mission makes significant strides in 3 years since inception
-
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to participate in a credit outreach program here on Sunday, an official statement said.
The finance minister and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is also the MP from Kota - Bundi, will distribute loans to street vendors, small scale entrepreneurs and cattle rearers under Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana and Mudra Yojana at Dussehra Ground.
Entrepreneurs dealing with manufacturing, food processing and public services would also be provided a chance to enhance their financial strength, as per the statement from speaker Om Birla's camp office here.
Cattle rearers (pashupalak) have also been ensured loans of up to Rs 1.60 lakh through Pashupalak Kisan Credit Card and formalities for the same have been completed in coordination with banks, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 15:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU