JUST IN
In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to take part in wargames in Japan
Covishield immune responses against Covid-19 higher than Covaxin: Study
Kanjhawala case: Victim's 'friend' Nidhi earlier arrested for smuggling
India records 214 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases rise marginally
Delhi's overall air quality 'very poor' at 374, to dip more in coming days
For thousands of Indian techies, is it the end of the great American dream?
At 2.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest minimum temperature
Delhi Police summons Air India staff in case of man peeing on co-passenger
Union Min Anurag Thakur launches themes of Y20 summit at curtain raiser
Delhi airport issues advisory to passengers owing to low visibility
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to take part in wargames in Japan
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rishabh Pant successfully undergoes knee surgery at Mumbai hospital

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who miraculously escaped a horrific car accident last week, has successfully undergone a knee surgery at a Mumbai hospital, according to the BCCI sources

Topics
Rishabh Pant | Mumbai | Cricket

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant (Photo: ICC Cricket)

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who miraculously escaped a horrific car accident last week, has successfully undergone a knee surgery at a Mumbai hospital, according to the BCCI sources.

"Rishabh Pant has successfully undergone a knee ligament surgery on Friday. He will be under observation. Further course of action and rehabilitation will be advised by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and followed by the BCCI sports science and medicine team," a BCCI source told PTI.

The surgery took place at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri West under the supervision of Dr Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service.

Pant was taken to Mumbai by air ambulance from Dehradun since he was not in a position to fly by a commercial airline.

The 25-year-old, who was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his family members in the early hours of December 30, suffered multiple injuries after his speeding car hit the divider and caught fire.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rishabh Pant

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 14:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU