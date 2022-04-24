FM Sitharaman urges Indian diaspora to become partners in growth of country

Finance Minister has urged the to become partners in growth of the country during the next 25 years as it attains 100 years of independence.

Addressing the Indian community in the Silicon Valley, San Francisco Bay Area, she highlighted the contributions of the country people in innovation and research.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman highlighted the stellar contribution of in US, esp. their role in innovation & research. FM also spoke about structural reforms undertaken by GoI & exhorted the community to become partners in the growth of during the Amrit Kaal," a finance ministry tweet on Sunday said.

The journey of to attain 100 years of independence from its 75th year of independence has been termed Amrit Kaal. The Finance Minister is visiting the US to attend IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)