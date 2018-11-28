JUST IN
Cyclone Gaja: Air India waives charges for carrying relief material
Foreign Ministers of Mozambique, Gabon to meet counterpart Swaraj in Delhi

Jose Condugua Antonio Pacheco, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Mozambique will meet Swaraj on Thursday and also hold delegation level talks

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sushma Swaraj
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

The foreign ministers of Mozambique and Gabon arrived here on Wednesday and are scheduled to meet their Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj during their visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Jose Condugua Antonio Pacheco, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Mozambique, who will be in India until December 2, will meet Swaraj on Thursday and also hold delegation level talks.

On Friday, he will address the Indian Council of World Affairs and attend the India-Mozambique Business Forum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Mozambique in 2016.

Immongault Jean Eudes Regis, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gabon, who is in India till November 30, will meet Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu and Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on Thursday.

Gabon's foreign affairs minister will hold talks with Swaraj on Thursday.
First Published: Wed, November 28 2018. 14:40 IST

