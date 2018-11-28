JUST IN
1984 anti-Sikh riots in Trilokpuri: HC upholds conviction of 88 people

Justice R K Gauba directed all the convicts to surrender within four weeks

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Anti-Sikh riots
Representative image

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of around 80 people and awarded five-year jail term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The high court dismissed their appeals against the conviction by a trial court for burning houses and curfew violations during the riots.

Justice R K Gauba directed all the convicts to surrender within four weeks.
 

The convicts had challenged the August 27, 1996 judgement of a Sessions Court which had convicted 88 out of the 107 people arrested on November 2, 1984, for rioting, burning houses and curfew violation in Trilokpuri area of East Delhi.
First Published: Wed, November 28 2018. 15:00 IST

