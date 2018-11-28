1984 anti-Sikh riots in Trilokpuri: HC upholds conviction of 88 people

-
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of around 80 people and awarded five-year jail term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.
The high court dismissed their appeals against the conviction by a trial court for burning houses and curfew violations during the riots.
Justice R K Gauba directed all the convicts to surrender within four weeks.
The convicts had challenged the August 27, 1996 judgement of a Sessions Court which had convicted 88 out of the 107 people arrested on November 2, 1984, for rioting, burning houses and curfew violation in Trilokpuri area of East Delhi.
