Business Standard

ED seeks 14-day custody of NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate sought 14-day custody of NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case

ANI 

NCP leader Nawab Malik (ANI photo)

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday sought 14-day custody of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

He was arrested today by Enforcement Directorate.

According to sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning.

Soon after his arrest, the leader said that he is not scared and will fight and win.

Earlier in the day, ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Last Tuesday, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada.

The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits.

First Published: Wed, February 23 2022. 19:46 IST

