ED seeks 14-day custody of NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case

-
ALSO READ
MVA allies throw weight behind Nawab Malik over his questioning by ED
NCP ministers meet after Malik's arrest; Pawar to call on Maharashtra CM
Nawab Malik claims some 'official guests' to visit his residence tomorrow
Shiv Sena, NCP may form alliance in upcoming Goa Assembly polls
Money laundering case: ED arrests NCP leader Nawab Malik after questioning
-
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday sought 14-day custody of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.
He was arrested today by Enforcement Directorate.
According to sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning.
Soon after his arrest, the leader said that he is not scared and will fight and win.
Earlier in the day, ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
Last Tuesday, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.
Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday.
The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada.
The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU