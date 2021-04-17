Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy tests positive for coronavirus

-
Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested," he said in a tweet.
His mother Chennamma Devegowda had earlier tested positive and his father H.D. Devegowda too was in isolation for some time as a precaution.
Earlier on Friday Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, India's daily new COVID cases continue to rise. A total of 2,34,692 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.
Ten states including Karnataka reported 79.32 per cent of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,729. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,360 while Delhi reported 19,486 new cases. India's total active caseload has reached 16,79,740. It now comprises 11.56 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,09,997 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.
