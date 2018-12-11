JUST IN
Former Kerala minister, veteran Cong leader C N Balakrishnan passes away

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

C N Balakrishnan
C N Balakrishnan | Photo: Twitter

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala minister C N Balakrishnan died at a private hospital here, party sources said Tuesday.

He was 84.

Balakrishnan, a former Cooperation minister, undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a private hospital here and the end came late Monday night, the sources said.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala were among those who condoled his death.
First Published: Tue, December 11 2018. 11:55 IST

